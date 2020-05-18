MDOC: Prisoner shot by guard after yard fights

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A prisoner was shot by a guard at the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia, the Michigan Department of Corrections said.

MCOC told News 8 that it happened after a pair of fights broke out in two separate prison yards Sunday morning. They say multiple prisoners were involved in the fights.

Authorities say a tower officer shot one of the prisoners in the arm after the prisoner ignored several warning shots along with other methods used to gain compliance but continued to fight.

MDOC says the gunshot hit the person’s right tricep and that the officer fired to prevent serious injuries in a fight on the ground.

At this point, MDOC believes the fights were gang related.

The prisoner was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say no one was else was hurt.

COVID-19 testing that was planned for Monday has been postponed at the facility due to the incident.