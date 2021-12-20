Massage therapist in Fenwick charged with criminal sexual conduct

FENWICK, Mich. (WOOD) — A massage therapist in Fenwick has been accused of sexually assaulting a client, police say.

Richard Lawrence Heaton, 67, of Big Blue Bodyworks, faces felony charges of criminal sexual conduct, Michigan State Police said in a release.

A 53-year-old woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by him during appointments in July and September, MSP says.

Heaton ran the message business out of his home, police say.

He was arrested on Nov. 19. He has been arraigned and posted a $20,000 bond, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 989.352.8444.