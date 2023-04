A flipped-over tractor and manure tanker near the intersection of Potters Road near Johnson Road in Easton Township. (April 26, 2023)

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A manure tanker and tractor flipped over near Ionia Wednesday.

It happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Potters Road near Johnson Road in Easton Township, the land owner told News 8.

He said his wife heard what sounded like an explosion. Neighbors helped the driver out of the truck, who was able to walk but appeared shaken up, the land owner said.

A flipped-over tractor and manure tanker near the intersection of Potters Road near Johnson Road in Easton Township. (April 26, 2023)

Cleanup is underway.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.