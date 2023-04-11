ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who shot and injured a woman who came to his door to campaign against abortion rights pleaded no contest Monday.

Richard Harvey pleaded to charges of felonious assault, careless discharge of a weapon causing injury and reckless use of a firearm. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing.

On Sept. 20, Harvey, then 74, shot an 83-year-old woman on his property on Bippley Road. She was going door-to-door for Right to Life urging people to vote against the ballot proposal to protect reproductive rights in the state constitution.

Harvey told News 8 in the days after the shooting that it was an accident and that the canvasser had argued with his wife and refused to leave their property.

“I came out and she (the volunteer) is screaming and having a great old time, and being told, I’m sure I heard at least a dozen times, ‘You’re trespassing, get off the property,’” Harvey said.

Canvasser Joan Jacobson, who was shot in the shoulder, argued that it was intentional.

“I did not raise my voice, did not get angry with (Harvey’s wife),” Jacobson said. “I could see that she had her mind made up and anything I said wasn’t going to matter or change her mind.”

Felonious assault carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.