IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — There is enough evidence to send a man to trial after he shot and injured an anti-abortion volunteer in September, a judge decided Wednesday.

Richard Harvey, 74, was bound over on two felony counts of assault and careless discharge of a weapon. The charges stem from an incident in which he shot an 83-year-old woman on Sept. 20 on his property. Joan Jacobson said she went to the home near Lake Odessa as she urged people to vote against Proposal 3, which would enshrine the right to abortions in the state constitution.

Harvey’s wife and Jacobson began arguing, which Harvey told authorities led him to try to intervene. An audio recording of his Sept. 20 interview with Michigan State Police was played at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing. In the interview, Harvey said that he ran over with his finger still on the trigger of the gun he was holding and it accidentally went off.

Jacobson was shot in the shoulder. She drove to a nearby police department and was then hospitalized. The Harveys called 911.

In an interview with News 8 last month, Harvey called the shooting accidental and said he tried firing a warning shot before going over to his wife. In a separate interview with News 8, Jacobson disagreed, saying the shooting was intentional.

“I was just in shock,” Jacobson said during the hearing. “And this thought went though my mind, I don’t know why, but I thought, ‘He’s going to shoot me again.'”

The prosecution and defense questioned Jacobson and the MSP troopers who responded to the scene. One other witness had a video recording of the incident as well. Police have it now.

Harvey’s next hearing date is scheduled for Nov. 8.