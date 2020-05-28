Man sentenced to prison for Ionia Co. robbery

An undated photo of Robert John Briggs. (Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Charlotte man will spend years in prison for an Ionia County home break-in.

On May 13, Robert Briggs was sentenced to 12 to 20 years in prison for armed robbery, three to five years for unlawfully driving away with a vehicle and three to five years for a weapons charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Authorities began searching for Briggs on Nov. 30 after a homeowner reported that a strange man attacked him, robbed him of his car keys and drove away with his car.

The next morning, he was found by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and then was turned over to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Briggs will get credit for the 165 days he has already spent in jail. Two other charges were previously dismissed.