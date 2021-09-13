Man sentenced to prison for Ionia-area break-in

An Aug. 26, 2021, photo of Travis Minier from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who broke into a home east of Ionia in January could spend up to three decades in prison.

Travis Minier, 37, of Ionia, was sentenced Aug. 24 to between 12 and 30 years in prison. He was granted credit for 207 days served.

The break-in happened Jan. 28 at a home on E. Stage Road near Pine Street in Ionia Township. A girl who was alone in the house called her mother when someone tried to get in and the mother then called 911. Authorities say Minier managed to get in by climbing through a kitchen window. Deputies found him hiding in the house.

Minier pleaded guilty July 13 to a count of first-degree home invasion. Two drug charges were dismissed.

State prison records show he previously served prison time for assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny and another weapons charge.