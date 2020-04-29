Man sentenced in break-in, stabbing

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Pewamo man accused of breaking into a Hubbardston home and attacking two people will spend decades in prison.

Carl Lee Harbenski was sentenced Wednesday to 20-40 years in prison for first-degree home invasion and 13-20 years for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

Both sentences will be served concurrently. He will get credit for the 82 days he has spent in jail.

In March, he pleaded no contest to those two charges. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but treated as such during sentencing. Two other charges were dismissed.

The break-in happened in the early hours of Feb. 2 at a home on Pearl Street. Authorities say that upon being confronted by the two people inside, Harbenski went at them with a knife. One of the people sustained serious injuries and the other had minor injuries. He took off but he was arrested a few days later.