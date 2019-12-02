Man pleads not guilty to break-in, robbery

An undated photo of Robert John Briggs. (Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A man of Charlotte pleaded not guilty in court Monday after he was accused of breaking into a home and stealing the homeowner’s car.

Authorities began searching for Robert Briggs, 52, Saturday after a homeowner reported that a strange man attacked him, robbed him of his car keys and drove away with his car.

The suspect was found and arrested Sunday morning by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and then was turned over to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Briggs has a probable cause hearing Dec. 11.

His bond is set for $100,000.