Man pleads no contest in Ionia County robbery

An undated photo of Robert John Briggs. (Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Charlotte man accused of breaking into an Ionia County home and stealing the homeowner’s car will face sentencing.

On Tuesday, Robert John Briggs pleaded no contest to armed robbery, unlawful driving away of a vehicle and a larceny weapons/firearms charge. Two other charges were dismissed.

He was arrested in late November after a homeowner reported that a strange man attacked him, robbed him of his car keys and drove away with his car.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled as of Tuesday.