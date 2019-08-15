Man pleads in 2017 deadly stabbing of Ionia teen

Ionia County

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia man who authorities said stabbed and killed a teen in 2017 has pleaded no contest.

Kyler Justin Bogert pleaded no contest to murder on Aug. 7. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.

Police said Bogert stabbed a 16-year-old in the neck, killing him, following a June 26, 2017 fight along Branch Street west of N. State Street in Ionia.

He was found competent to stand trial in October 2018, one year after being deemed incompetent.

