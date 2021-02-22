Man killed while cutting down tree near Portland

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a tree-cutting accident west of Portland over the weekend.

It happened shortly before noon Saturday along Knox Road near Keefer Highway in Sebewa Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was cutting down a tree when it landed on him. Emergency responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

The man’s name was not included in a Monday release, with authorities saying only that he was 62.

Authorities say the death is considered accidental, with neither drugs nor alcohol believed to have been involved.