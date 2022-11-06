DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 52-year-old man was killed in a dirt bike crash Saturday evening.

Just before 8:30 p.m., troopers with Michigan State Police were sent to Barr Road near Nelson Road for a crash involving two dirt bikes.

Responding troopers learned that two men, a 52-year-old Howard City man and a 31-year-old, were riding dirt bikes in a field and crashed into each other.

Both men were taken to the hospital with serious and critical injuries. MSP said the Howard City man died at the hospital. His name has not been released. The Lansing man’s condition is unknown.

MSP said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.