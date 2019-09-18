Man gets probation in deadly stabbing of Ionia teen

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia man who authorities said stabbed and killed a teen in 2017 will serve five years of probation.

Kyler Justin Bogert was sentenced Tuesday to 813 days in jail but got credit for time served. That means he will not serve additional jail time.

As part of his probation, Bogert can’t use alcohol or drugs. He also must undergo behavioral therapy, wear a SCRAM ankle bracelet, get a job and earn a GED diploma.

In August, he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Police said then 17-year-old Bogert stabbed a 16-year-old in the neck, killing him, following a June 26, 2017 fight along Branch Street west of N. State Street in Ionia.

He was found competent to stand trial in October 2018, one year after being deemed incompetent.