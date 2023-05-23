IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lake Odessa-are man who shot and injured a woman campaigning against abortion rights will serve his time by doing community service.

During a hearing in Ionia Tuesday, Richard Harvey was given a delayed sentence of one year on probation and ordered to do 100 hours of community service. He was also given a suspended jail sentence of two months. If he violates the terms of his probation, he could serve that time behind bars. If he completes his delayed sentence without any violations, he will not have a reportable felony conviction.

The shooting happened Sept. 20 of last year. Harvey, then 74, shot an 83-year-old woman when she went to his property on Bippley Road for Right to Life, urging people to vote against the ballot proposal that enshrined the right to abortions in the state’s constitution.

Harvey previously told News 8 that the canvasser argued with his wife and refused to leave when asked to. He said he used his .22-caliber rifle to fire a warning shot into a tree. A second shot, the one that hit the canvasser in the shoulder, was an accident, he said.

Canvasser Joan Jacobson argued that it was intentional. She told News 8 she never raised her voice or got angry at Harvey’s wife. She said she was leaving when Harvey came out of the barn with his gun.

Harvey was charged 10 days after the shooting and pleaded no contest in April to assault, careless discharge of weapon causing injury and reckless use of a firearm.