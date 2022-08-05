IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who is accused of attacking an Ionia-area convenience store clerk with a sword in 2021 has been found not guilty.

On June 27, 37-year-old Jonathan Wroten was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to court documents, no review of his case has been scheduled.

The charges Wroten faced included assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and four counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer for the Oct. 31, 2021 attack.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the attacker, later identified as Wroten, walked up to More Purks on Bluewater Highway in Easton Township and started using a rope to try to tie the front doors shut from the outside. When the store clerk went to go see what was going on, Wroten attacked him.

Wroten grabbed cigarettes and money from the register before running away.

He was found in a field on Haynor Road, north of Ionia. He was taken into custody following a brief standoff.