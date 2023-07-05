The scene following a crash on Divine Highway at Barnes Road in Portland Township on July 4, 2023. (Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed after crashing into a tree near Portland on the Fourth of July, deputies say.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on Divine Highway at Barnes Road in Portland Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound pickup truck left the road and hit a tree. The driver was freed from the pickup and taken to the hospital in Ionia, where he died.

His name was not released Wednesday, but the sheriff’s office said he was a 68-year-old Portland man.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday.