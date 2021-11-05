Man convicted of murder in death of Clarksville toddler

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son last year.

An Ionia County jury on Friday found Matthew Rademacher guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse.

An undated photo of Colton Sceviour courtesy his family.

The charges stem from the Sept. 18, 2020, death of Colton Sceviour in Clarksville. Authorities say emergency responders who were called there were initially told Colton had choked on his breakfast. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died later the same day.

But hospital staff said there was no evidence Colton had choked and that he had bruises on his body. An autopsy revealed he died of a traumatic brain injury and his death was ruled a homicide.

Rademacher, who lived with Colton and his mother, was arrested the day after Colton’s death.