Man charged with break-in, stabbing

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Pewamo man accused of breaking into a Hubbardston home and attacking two people was formally charged Monday.

Carl Lee Harbenski, 28, was arraigned on charges of first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, felonious assault and attempted first-degree home invasion.

The break-in happened in the early hours of Feb. 2 at a home on Pearl Street. Authorities say that upon being confronted by the two people inside, Harbenski went at them with a knife. One of the people sustained serious injuries and the other minor injuries.

Harbenski took off, but was arrested Friday. His bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.