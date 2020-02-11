Man charged with break-in, stabbing

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

carl harbenski

A Feb. 7, 2020, mug shot of Carl Harbenski from the Ionia County Jail.

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Pewamo man accused of breaking into a Hubbardston home and attacking two people was formally charged Monday.

Carl Lee Harbenski, 28, was arraigned on charges of first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, felonious assault and attempted first-degree home invasion.

The break-in happened in the early hours of Feb. 2 at a home on Pearl Street. Authorities say that upon being confronted by the two people inside, Harbenski went at them with a knife. One of the people sustained serious injuries and the other minor injuries.

Harbenski took off, but was arrested Friday. His bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

