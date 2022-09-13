IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An elderly man showed up at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Monday to report that he had been assaulted on a trail near Ionia, deputies said.

The man went to the sheriff’s office around 3:15 p.m. to report that the assault happened on Rail Trail west of Ionia near mile marker 127.

He suffered “serious injury” to his head, the sheriff’s office said, but initially refused medical attention. He later went to Sparrow Hospital and was then sent to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment. He was ultimately sent home to recover.

The sheriff’s office said it has identified a suspect but did not release a name Tuesday because the investigation was ongoing.

Officers say they do not anticipate that there is risk to the public. Anyone who sees a suspicious person on the Rail Trail is asked to call Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616.527.0400.