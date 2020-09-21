Man accused of murder in toddler’s death

CLARKSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 27-year-old Clarksville man faces a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son last week.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to a home on W. Ferneys Road in Clarksville around 9 a.m. Friday.

Crews were told Colton Sceviour had choked on this breakfast and wasn’t breathing. He was resuscitated and rushed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he died around 1:30 p.m.

Hospital staff then told the sheriff’s office they had noticed signs of abuse and that they didn’t think choking had caused the death.

The Kent County medical examiner later agreed Colton had not choked and determined he had instead sustained a traumatic brain injury. The death was ruled a homicide.

The suspect, who lives with Colton and his mother, was arrested Saturday on charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

The suspect’s name wasn’t released pending arraignment, which is expected to happen today.