Man accused of holding woman at gunpoint in Ionia Co.

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man accused of holding a woman hostage at gunpoint in Ionia County is in custody.

It happened around early Wednesday morning at a home in the 9000 block of W. Clarksville Road in Lake Odessa.

Investigators say a 47-year-old man hit a woman in the head with a sawed-off shotgun and then held her inside the home.

The woman was able to escape the house when police arrived, but then authorities discovered there was another woman in the home as well, deputies say.

Authorities say after several hours, the man surrendered. No one was hurt.

The suspect is awaiting arraignment on several charges.