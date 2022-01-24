Man, 77, killed in crash with semi near Saranac

The scene of a deadly crash on Jordan Lake Road at David Highway in Berlin Township on Jan. 24, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 77-year-old man was killed Monday morning when his SUV collided with a semi-truck east of Saranac, police say.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Jordan Lake Road at David Highway in Berlin Township.

Michigan State Police said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by the 77-year-old wasn’t able to stop at the intersection. It was hit by a semi-truck.

The 77-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died. His name was not released Monday evening but authorities said he was from Ionia County.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

There were a number of crashes on West Michigan roads Monday as snow fell, causing poor conditions.