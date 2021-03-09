Lowell PD officer charged with shooting person in fleeing car

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that a Lowell police officer has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting.

Lowell Police Officer Jason Diaz, 40, of Wyoming, was charged Monday in Ionia County District Court with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of misconduct in office by a public official and one count of weapons, careless discharge causing injury.

The shooting happened in Ionia County’s Boston Township on Aug. 29, 2020. The Attorney General’s office says after a high-speed chase through Kent and Ionia counties, Diaz allegedly shot eight times at the fleeing vehicle and struck the passenger in the head.

In August, LPD told News 8 that Diaz fired at the car as it drove towards him.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Diaz broke the law and violated the Lowell Police Department’s use of force policy.

Diaz is scheduled to be back in court on March 22 for a probable cause conference.