Lone dog left at Ionia Co. Animal Shelter adopted

A courtesy photo of Chevy. (Friends of Ionia County Animal Shelter)

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The lone dog left at the Ionia County Animal Shelter after Saturday’s Empty the Shelters event has found a forever home.

Chevy, a 2-year-old pit bull mix, got passed over during the free adoption event. Organizers were nervous he would only because he’s shy.

“Just as we feared… this boy has been overlooked all day because he is not as outgoing as the other dogs,” friends of the shelter stated on Facebook Saturday. “Is there anyone out there who could give this boy a quiet home? He is very sweet, and would love to find a family who is patient enough for him to build trust!”

His story was shared more than 1,000 times across Facebook, with one person even pledging to buy a bag of dog food for whomever adopted him.

Tuesday marked the shelter's first day open since the adoption event, and it had a great update:

“Thank you all for the help finding a home for Chevy. He has officially been adopted. He went to a great home. Thank you all again,” Friends of Ionia County Animal Shelter stated on Facebook.