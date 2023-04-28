LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing police officer has been charged with retail fraud, accused of swapping the prices sports cards so he could turn a profit on reselling them.

Gregory Tracy faces one count of first degree retail fraud and one count of organized retail fraud, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in a Friday release. He was arraigned Thursday in Ingham County.

Investigators say between January and April of this year, he repeatedly switched the prices on boxes of sports cards for cheaper merchandise at various Meijer stores. He would then sell the more valuable cards to others.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says he did it 65 times in six counties: Clinton, Eaton, Genessee, Ingham, Ionia and Shiawassee. In all, investigators say, Tracy’s fraud cost Meijer more than $10,000.

The spokesman for the Lansing Police Department released a statement saying Tracy was on paid administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy.

“Our officers and any employee of the Lansing Police Department are held to the highest standards, and we expect their actions to represent the principles our department stands for,” spokesman Jordan Gulkis’ statement continued. “We will withhold any further comment while this matter is under investigation.”