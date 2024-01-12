LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WOOD) — Having a birthday while there are blizzard-like conditions outside can put a damper on things, but for one Lake Odessa man, it helped make his day.

Philip Spitzley turned 95 on Friday. To help celebrate the momentous occasion, his family decided to use the several inches of snow outside to their advantage. A total of 16 family members and neighbors, including 12 of Spitzley’s great-grandchildren, turned up at his house Thursday night to build 95 snowmen in his front lawn.

Rachel Haskin, Spitzley’s great-granddaughter-in-law, told News 8 that she and her family got the call Thursday regarding the plan for the surprise. The group got together and started building the snowmen. It only took them about an hour and a half to finish the project.

Phil Spitzley received 95 snowmen in his yard for his 95th birthday on Friday. (Rachel Haskin)

Phil Spitzley received 95 snowmen in his yard for his 95th birthday on Friday. (Rachel Haskin)

This wasn’t the first time Spitzley was gifted a snowman for his birthday. Two years ago, his family got together and formed a 15-foot snowman that greeted the then-93-year-old outside of his window.

This year, however, when the crew got to around 80 snowmen, Spitzley became aware of some commotion going on outside his home. He walked outside and found the army of snowmen and his loved ones looking back at him.

The surprise may have been foiled but the present had done its job. Spitzley loved everything about it.

“It was genuine, pure joy,” Haskin said. “He was like, ‘You guys did it again.'”