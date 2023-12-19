PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Most people interact with lithium-ion batteries daily, but many don’t realize how dangerous they can be when they aren’t used or stored correctly.

“They can be found in just about anything that doesn’t have a cord,” said Portland Area Fire Authority Chief Tim Krizov.

This includes laptops, cell phones, vaping products, e-scooters, power tools, and more.

“Where you get into the fire risk of it is, I think people don’t store them correctly or they overcharge them and then they go bad. They can be more of a hazard when they go bad because people tend to forget about them and then they can get hot and you won’t know,” Krizov explained.

Since these devices are becoming increasingly common, there have been major increases in lithium-ion battery fires over the years. According to the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), as of mid-October, there were battery-related incidents reported across the globe in 2023, resulting in 621 injuries and 111 deaths.

Lithium-ion battery fires are particularly dangerous because the fires emit not just flames but also smoke and toxic gases that can cause explosions that spread quickly throughout a house, apartment, or storefront.

The FSRI has several tips to stay safe:

Purchase products that are listed or safety certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory.

Only use the charging equipment that comes with the product.

Store batteries away from extreme temperatures, direct sunlight, exits, and anything flammable.

Do not modify the battery or the charger in any way.

Do not charge larger devices overnight.

Krizov said it’s also very important to read the manufacturer’s label.

“There’s so many of them out there. You can go to Lowe’s or Menards and get so many different types of battery-operated tools. Just making sure you read the manufacturer’s how to store, how to charge them. Whether you leave them in the piece of equipment you’re using or you store them in a charger,” he advised. “There is no blank paper telling you what to do with every one of them. They’re all going to be a little bit different.”

If you own an e-bike, e-scooter or electric vehicle, the safest place to charge these devices is outdoors away from any structure or enclosure and do not store them in extremely hot or cold locations or direct sunlight.

It’s important to check the battery regularly for damage or abuse, such as swelling or punctures. If you notice the device produces odd sounds or smells, stop using it.

Do not throw lithium-ion batteries or the devices that contain them in a regular trash bin, instead, they should be taken to a separate recycling or household hazardous waste collection point. The Kent County Department of Public Works had several battery fires earlier this year due to improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries.

The nonprofit Call2Recycle offers options to ship or drop off your batteries. You can find a drop-off site near you or learn more here.