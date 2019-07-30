Judge shuts down controversial Belding plant

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia County judge has sided with the Ionia County Health Department in its quest to shut down a plant in Belding that has had some problems handling a dangerous chemical.

A source with information on the matter confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that the health department filed a temporary restraining order to get Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. to stop operations and Ionia County Judge Ron Schafer signed off on it Friday.

Over the past few years, firefighters have responded repeatedly to incidents at the S. Front Street plant involving trichloroisocyanuric acid. When the chemical mixed with small amounts of water, the resulting reaction can cause a fire and release a mixture that includes noxious and potentially deadly chlorine gas.

Previously, the health department had asked KMI to stop using the acid.

Despite the order from the health department, another incident a couple of weeks ago sent firefighters rushing to the plant. In that case, trichloroisocyanuric acid was discarded in a dumpster outside, leading to a fire.

KMI has not responded to 24 Hour News 8’s repeated requests for information and did not appear at a recent community forum to discuss the issues.

Residents who spoke with 24 Hour News 8 recently say they wanted to see the plant shut down.

“My preference would be that the company is shut down ’cause I don’t trust them,” resident Melissa Balinski said. “I’m home alone during the day and I’m scared.”