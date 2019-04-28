Ionia County

Judge: Meth found in Ionia County courthouse

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 05:04 PM EDT

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge says an encounter with methamphetamine inside the courthouse where he works serves as a warning about the extent of the drug epidemic.

The Daily News of Greenville reports Ionia County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Robert Sykes Jr. recounted his experience this month while giving an update on court matters to Ionia County commissioners.

Sykes says he was presiding over a child removal trial in which the mother was alleged to be a meth addict. He says she the woman went into a courthouse bathroom and apparently left a small bag containing methamphetamine inside.

Someone brought it out and Sykes said it was the first time he'd seen meth in person. He says in many cases he handles the "parents, the partner, sometimes even the children are using it."

