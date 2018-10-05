Ionia County

Jordan Lake no body contact advisory lifted

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 05:20 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 05:20 PM EDT

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials have lifted a no contact advisory from Jordan Lake after a sewage overflow in a tributary.

The overflow from the Lakewood Wastewater Authority near Lake Odessa happened Tuesday, which dumped sewage into a creek that runs into Jordan Lake. A no contact advisory was issued Thursday.

High levels of E. coli were discovered when the water was tested, which have since diminished. E. coli bacteria can cause illnesses including diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illnesses and pneumonia, among other things.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming