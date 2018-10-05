Jordan Lake no body contact advisory lifted

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved This 2006 colorized scanning electron micrograph image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the O157:H7 strain of the E. coli bacteria. (Janice Carr/CDC via AP)

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved This 2006 colorized scanning electron micrograph image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the O157:H7 strain of the E. coli bacteria. (Janice Carr/CDC via AP)

RELATED No body contact advisory for Jordan Lake

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials have lifted a no contact advisory from Jordan Lake after a sewage overflow in a tributary.

The overflow from the Lakewood Wastewater Authority near Lake Odessa happened Tuesday, which dumped sewage into a creek that runs into Jordan Lake. A no contact advisory was issued Thursday.

High levels of E. coli were discovered when the water was tested, which have since diminished. E. coli bacteria can cause illnesses including diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illnesses and pneumonia, among other things.