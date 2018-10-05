Jordan Lake no body contact advisory lifted
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials have lifted a no contact advisory from Jordan Lake after a sewage overflow in a tributary.
The overflow from the Lakewood Wastewater Authority near Lake Odessa happened Tuesday, which dumped sewage into a creek that runs into Jordan Lake. A no contact advisory was issued Thursday.
High levels of E. coli were discovered when the water was tested, which have since diminished. E. coli bacteria can cause illnesses including diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illnesses and pneumonia, among other things.
