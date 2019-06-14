Ionia truck show to support two causes

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck show happening at the Ionia County Fairgrounds this weekend will do more than familiarize people with the trucking industry.

The second annual Sam Letts Memorial Truck Show will bring drivers from all over to show off their rigs and raise money for Hospice of Michigan.

Tim Letts organized the event in memory of his dad, Sam. He credits hospice for making him comfortable in his final days and supporting their entire family as well.

“Hospice took care of me and my family and my mom,” he told 24 Hour News 8. “I’ve been waiting for a reason to give back to them because they did that for free. They didn’t ask for anything.”

Last year 12 drivers took part in the show’s first year. The Letts family was able to donate $600 to hospice as a result.

Letts said they have already doubled the participating rigs this weekend. Those proceeds will still go to hospice services, while a silent auction will benefit Peyton Dennis, an Ionia boy whose captured the hearts of West Michigan after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The show begins Friday night with the band Outlaw Express. Saturday will include the auction, a pig roast, awards ceremony and a lighted truck parade through Ionia led by the fire department.

The Ionia Farm Power Show will also be happening there this weekend, which Letts says will provide even for more family-friendly activities to check out.

“A lot of people find truck drivers to be scary people. We’re not. We’re just down to earth people that want to feed our families and you know, we keep America moving,” Letts explained.

More information can be found on the show’s Facebook page.