Ionia schools closed Tuesday after bomb threat

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say all Ionia Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

Administrators were notified Sunday a bomb threat was made against Ionia High School for Tuesday morning, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

The threat was received Sunday by the Michigan State Police, according to the post.

Officials say Ionia High School will remain on lockdown until the Michigan State Police complete a search of the building Tuesday morning.

In addition, all of Ionia Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

