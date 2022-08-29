IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — All Ionia Public Schools buildings will be taking a half day due to “anticipated excessive afternoon heat” in the classrooms, the district said.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, IPS said it anticipates that classroom temperatures will exceed 95° which will create safety concerns.

Dismissal times are as follows:

Ionia High School, Ionia Middle School, Douglas R. Welch High School and A A Rather Elementary School will dismiss at 10:53 a.m.

Bulldog Beginnings Preschool will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Emerson Elementary School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

R B Boyce Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School and Twin Rivers Elementary School will dismiss at 11:53 a.m.

The district said lunch will be served at each building before dismissal.