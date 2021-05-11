Ionia Public Schools superintendent retiring

Ron Wilson, the superintendent for Ionia Public Schools, will be retiring. (courtesy)

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The superintendent for Ionia Public Schools is retiring.

Ron Wilson announced his retirement in a letter sent to families and staff Tuesday, after the board of education unanimously voted to accept his retirement Monday.

Wilson worked as the superintendent for the last five years, he said in the letter, and will continue working in his position until June 30.

“The decision to retire was difficult due to my commitment to the Ionia Public Schools students, staff, families, and community,” he wrote.

The Michigan Leadership Institute will be meeting on May 17 to discuss the next steps for finding his replacement.