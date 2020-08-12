Ionia Public Schools releases bus plan

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — As school districts work to figure out their back to school plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, another issue they’re working to tackle is transportation.

“I want to do it. I enjoy bus driving. I enjoy the kids,” said Jean White, a bus driver with Ionia Public Schools.

White has been a bus driver with the district for 38 years and she says even the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going to stop her from doing her job.

“It’s going to be a challenge though,” said White.

“We are taking every precaution that we can within reason to try to make sure that kids are safe on the buses,” said Superintendent Ron Wilson.

Wilson says their current plan is to have parents screen their kids before riding, wear masks and disinfect in between each route but one problem they are working through is social distancing.

He says they don’t have enough school buses to put each kid six feet apart while making sure they all still get to class.

“Even if I bought extra buses, if I could afford it, I don’t think I could find the extra drivers,” said Wilson.

Transportation Director Mike Avery says the district drove 1,400 students to and from school in both the morning and evening last year. That’s why he wants parents to take the pre-screening seriously.

“We’re requiring parents to sign waivers and their responsibility is going to be to monitor the children’s health and take their temperature before they get on the bus,” said Avery.

Overall, White says she loves driving kids to school and her number one priority is keeping them safe.

“We have our ups and downs, we have good days and bad days, but it’s really enjoyable. There are so many wonderful kids out there,” said White.

Wilson also says that if a student is sick, they won’t be allowed on a bus. If someone does test positive for COVID-19 after they’ve been on one, the district will notify all parents with kids who have been in contact with them.