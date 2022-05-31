IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia Public Schools will have a half day on Tuesday due to heat.

In Facebook and Twitter posts, the school district and Superintendent Ben Gurk said that Ionia schools will be letting out after morning classes.

Ionia High School, Ionia Middle School, Welch High School and Rather Elementary have a 10:53 a.m. dismissal time. Emerson Elementary School will let out at 11:58 a.m. and Boyce Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Twin Rivers Elementary release at 12:08 p.m.

On Monday, Storm Team 8 is forecasting highs in the upper 80s.