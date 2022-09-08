ADRIAN, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the four Ionia prisons will be closing in November because of a low prisoner rate.

The prison set to close is the Michigan Reformatory, located on W. Main Street in Ionia, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. The officers who work there will be filling vacancies at the other three Ionia facilities, which will cut down on the mandatory overtime that was enforced in those prisons, MDOC said.

“This will provide much-needed relief to our officers, nurses and other employees who have worked significant overtime shifts over the past few years,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington.

She said the move is due to the “success” of the prisons as well as the lowest recidivism rate in state history. The amount of violations and new crimes committed by those on parole has dropped from nearly 45% to 23.6% over the last 20 years.

Michigan’s prison population is 32,000, which is the lowest it has been in over 30 years, according to MDOC. Because of declining numbers, the department has closed 33 housing units around the state so far.

MDOC said it will immediately begin working on transfers with employees, union leadership and the office of State Employer.