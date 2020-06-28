Ionia pot shop already eyeing expansion before Monday opening

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — As an Ionia marijuana grow and shop prepares for its grand opening Monday, owners already hoping to eventually supply more than just West Michigan.

“We think this is a spot that’s really going to allow us to explore and move out throughout the state, become a statewide product and hopefully someday a national product,” said David Bye, co-founder of ArCanna along Beardsley Road south of E. Bluewater Highway.

Inside ArCanna marijuana shop in Ionia. (June 28, 2020)

ArCanna will start by selling only medical marijuana. Currently 21,000 square feet, it plans to add another 60,000 square feet as soon as it gets the go-ahead to sell recreational marijuana. The city of Ionia is working on an ordinance that would allow it. The business is expecting the green light in the next four months.

“It allows us to not just employ more people, but allows our business model to go into full speed and it allows more revenue for future expansion, as well,” Bye said.



Once fully expanded, ArCanna could have as many as 100 employees.

“We’ve got an amazing team, as you see,” Bye said. “They’re all working hard and they’re doing a great job, so we feel very comfortable going into tomorrow and going into the future.”

ArCanna will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.