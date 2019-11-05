Ionia man sentenced in child sexual assault case

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia man accused of sexually assaulting a girl, who was 12 at the time, will serve decades in prison.

On Tuesday, Troy Allen Hopkins was sentenced to serve 25-40 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one year and 11 months to four years for possession of child porn and four years and nine months to seven years for using a computer to commit a crime.

In August, Hopkins pleaded no contest to those counts. Hopkins will get credit for the 242 days he has already served in jail. All counts will be served consecutive to each other

Authorities say Hopkins sexually assaulted the victim over several months beginning in September 2018. He was arrested in March.

Investigators say Hopkins was a trusted acquaintance who knew the victim and her family for years.

Authorities say Hopkins groomed the girl by trading thousands of messages with her and giving her gifts.

Hopkins served as a corrections officer for 15 years at the Ionia County Jail and later worked for the Department of Natural Resources.

As part of his sentence, Hopkins must register as a sex offender and wear an electronic monitor for the rest of his life. He will not be allowed to contact the victim.

—–

Online:

Internet safety tips for kids

