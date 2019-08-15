Ionia man pleads in child sexual assault case

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia man accused of sexually assaulting a girl, who was 12 at the time, has recently pleaded.

Troy Allen Hopkins pleaded no contest Tuesday to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of child porn and using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities say Hopkins sexually assaulted the victim over several months beginning in September 2018. He was arrested in March.

Investigators say Hopkins was a trusted acquaintance who knew the victim and her family for years.

Authorities say Hopkins groomed the girl by trading thousands of messages with her and giving her gifts.

Hopkins served as a corrections officer for 15 years at the Ionia County Jail and later worked for the Department of Natural Resources.

As of Thursday, he has not been sentenced.

