LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Lottery says an Ionia man plans to pay off his home and buy a new truck after winning a jackpot prize of $1 million.

Charles Wolthuis, 78, won the $1 million jackpot after he matched the five white balls in the Oct. 2 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Purk’s, located at 875 East Lincoln in Ionia.

“I usually play Powerball every drawing,” Wolthuis said in a news release from Michigan Lottery. “I called the winning numbers hotline and wrote down the winning Powerball numbers right when I woke up the morning after the drawing. I checked my ticket and saw I’d matched five numbers, but I wasn’t sure what I’d won. I called my daughter and asked her to check and see what the prize is for matching five numbers. It was quiet for a minute, and then she said: ‘Dad, you won $1 million!’

“I woke up my wife and told her we won $1 million, but she thought I was kidding and went back to bed. When she woke up, she told me she had a dream that we won the Lottery. I said: ‘We did! That wasn’t a dream, we won $1 million!’”