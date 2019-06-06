Ionia ISD helps children reach for the stars, through the power of reading
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -
“Children are made readers on the laps of their parents”
– Emilie Buchwald
As the saying goes, reading is fundamental. Sharing a book with your child can be one of the greatest joys! According to the Ionia Intermediate School District website, there are many, many ways to share a story with your child to get him involved and interested in the book and encourage his language development. Click the video above to see how the Ionia Intermediate School District is putting children first through the importance of reading.
