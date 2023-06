IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A house in Ionia was damaged in a fire that broke out late Friday evening.

Around 11:15 p.m., fire crews were sent to W Main Street near Kimball Street after receiving reports of a fire, the Ionia County Central Dispatch said.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt, the extent of damage to the home or the cause of the fire.

News 8 is working to learn more.

The fire remains under investigation.