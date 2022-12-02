IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — People are invited to celebrate the holidays at an event in Ionia this weekend.

The Ionia Chamber’s Hometown Holidays event got underway Friday night with a tree lighting ceremony on Main Street followed by a Christmas parade near the Ionia County courthouse.

Some of the events people can take part in Saturday include a pancake breakfast with Santa and the Mrs. Claus Holiday Bazaar and Craft Show.

We talked to officials with the Ionia County Chamber about what makes this event so important.

“I think it’s a real sense of community that comes forth for these events through the holiday season, it really is almost magical,” said Kat Hansen, executive director of the Ionia Chamber of Commerce. “For us, its just really important to be able to bring able to bring all these different partners here together to do this for our community that they do have opportunity to come out and not only just experience the spirit of the season, but enjoy each other as well.”

That pancake breakfast with Santa goes from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Ionia Armory Community Center. The Mrs. Claus Holiday Bazaar and Craft Show goes from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ionia Middle School.