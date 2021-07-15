IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia Free Fair returns Friday after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic. Leaders say with help from those in the area and a lot of planning they were able to get the ball rolling.

The fair runs from July 16 through July 24. Officials say they’re expecting to host more than 500,000 people.

Some activities include a sea lion show, monster truck party, tractor pulls and a rodeo.

Officials say even though there was some uncertainty with putting on the event, they’re excited it’s finally here.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops to make this happen because it was important to us, it was important to the community, and we wouldn’t let it fail. Failure is not an option here,” said Amanda Powell, the secretary for the Ionia Free Fair.

Officials say they aren’t concerned about the weather, but they do have a plan in place if it becomes a factor.

More details about the fair can be found online.