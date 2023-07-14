IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be plenty to see, taste and experience this weekend at the Ionia Free Fair.

The Ionia Free Fair will be up and running. It’s one of West Michigan’s most beloved summer traditions.

There are about 40 different rides to choose from. People can begin lining up at 1 p.m. Friday. There’s a wide array of food vendors to satisfy your taste buds which can be enjoyed beginning at noon.

Back for the first time in over a decade are concerts though the fair’s largest concert was in 2005. CMA Award winners Lee Bryce and Ashley McBryde.

For ticket information and a list of events happening daily, visit Ionia Free Fair.