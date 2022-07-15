IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Ionia Free Fair is making a return for the 107th year.

It will last from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 24. There will be live music, over 40 different rides, monster trucks, an acrobatic extravaganza and much more.

“It’s going to be a great show for everyone — lots of rides. We have a lumberjack show that’s free for everyone,” Ionia Free Fair board president Lisa Sanford said. “I love the kids and their projects and just the energy.”

There are also 55 food booths to choose from. Curtis James was up early Friday morning preparing his family’s food trailer for the large crowd of people expected to attend the fair on the first day.

His parents own Smoky B’s Barbecue Pit, located in Muir.

“Last year was our first year, and we are trying to make it happen again,” James said.

This year’s schedule can be found online.