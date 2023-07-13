IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The popular Ionia Free Fair is back.

Rides opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will run through Saturday, July 22.

The rain Wednesday night made for a damp setup but flooding is not expected to be a problem, according to Brenda Lehmkuhle, the executive director of the Ionia County Free Fair Association.

“Right now, the river level was only at 8 feet so it usually floods about 18 to 19 feet,” Lehmkuhle said. “If it started to come up, we would just evacuate. I mean, we know where it’s going to flood and what’s going to flood first.”

The Ionia Free Fair. (July 13, 2023)

The low-lying fairgrounds have flooded in the past and the event closely monitors conditions.

The fair, one of the longest-running in the state, is popular in West Michigan and beyond, Lehmkuhle said.

“It’s huge. We expect probably about 350,000 people in 10 days to come through,” she said.

Crews spent Thursday preparing the rides and attractions ahead of the opening.

“It takes a lot of work and a lot of volunteer hours. We have thousands of volunteers and each one of those put in hundreds of hours year-round to make this happen,” Lehmkuhle said.

Renee Bain said the Ionia Free Fair, which her family’s concession company has long been a part of, is something special.

“We have been coming to this event over 60 years; longer than I’ve been alive,” Bain said. “There’s no gate admission. That’s one of the only fairs in the country that has no gate admission. That’s why it’s called the Ionia Free Fair.”

Keeping costs within reach is an important focus of the fair.

“There’s a parking fee but you can always walk in onto the grounds and then we also have a lot of free events,” Lehmkuhle said.

As the fair starts a new year, vendors like Bain hope more people come to see what the tradition is all about.

“It’s a wonderful fair. It has just so many different attractions, so many different things,” Bain said.