RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An elementary school in the Ionia Public Schools system is closed Monday due to a bomb threat.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the district was made aware of the threat against Boyce Elementary at 3:45 a.m.

Law enforcement searched the school with K9s and determined that the threat was not creditable, the district said.

“To err on the side of caution and continue investigating, Boyce Elementary will be closed on Monday, August 22, 2022,” the post said.

All other IPS schools are open.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the district.